Yucatan Reports Two Years of Tourism Growth
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey October 06, 2020
Despite the pandemic, the state of Yucatan is reporting two years of consecutive growth, which it attributed to an increase in air connectivity, product development and the implementation of stringent health and safety protocols.
“Facing the global challenges in the tourism [industry], the state of Yucatan has not stopped for a single moment,” said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, head of the Ministry of Tourism of Yucatan, adding that tourism officials have redoubled their efforts to work toward a “safe reactivation” for the “recovery of the Yucatecan population and the state.”
In 2019, Yucatan welcomed 3.2 million visitors, an increase of 26.9 in international arrivals over 2018.
In the first two months of 2020, Yucatan witnessed an increase of 9.1 percent in arrivals over the same period in 2019.
On the air front, “104,000-plus seats and six new routes” have created new markets for the state, tourism officials said, with the Merida airport doubling capacity with a new terminal and infrastructure improvements.
In addition to significant investment from such private sector tourism entities as hotels and restaurants, the Ministry of Tourism of Yucatan has made considerable investments in improvements to the tourist area of the port of Progreso, with new recreation spaces and a modernized lighting system at the port dock – which has resulted in 40 additional cruise ships calling at the port in 2020 and 2021.
Sustainable tourism is also playing a role in the destination’s growth, with over 60 new tourism products unveiled in the state’s six tourism regions. As an example, the ecotourism destination of Tekax is experiencing unprecedented visitor numbers.
In terms of health safety protocols, Yucatan has implemented the Yucatan Biosecurity Risk Prevention program, which adheres to rigorous health and safety protocols endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council.
Last but not least, Yucatan tourism officials noted that the selection of Merida as the site for the 45th annual Tianguis Turistico Mexico March 21-24, 2021 has resulted in the expansion and renovation of it’s the city’s convention and exhibition center, enabling the destination to forge a leadership position in the meetings segment.
