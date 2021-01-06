Avengers Campus Set to Open at Disneyland in 2021
Entertainment Donald Wood January 06, 2021
Disneyland remains closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but theme park officials announced the new Marvel superhero land coming to California Adventure would open in 2021.
According to the Orange County Register, the D23 Disney fan club revealed plans for the Avengers Campus to open later this year, adorned with beloved Marvel comic and movie characters.
The themed land was originally scheduled to open on July 18, 2020, but the COVID-19-related shutdowns in California have forced Disneyland to transition the debut until the park hopefully reopens later in 2021.
Local reports and aerial photos show the themed land is almost complete and would initially feature a Spider-Man dark ride, Doctor Strange special effects show, Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant and Marvel character meet-and-greets and rooftop shows.
When the Marvel spectacle finally debuts, Disneyland visitors will be offered meet-and-greet opportunities with popular characters, including Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor and Captain Marvel.
In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed the state is in no rush to put out health and safety guidance for the theme park industry to implement in advance of a responsible recovery.
"We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data," Newsom said. "We feel there's no hurry to put out guidelines, and we continue to work with the industry."
Unsurprisingly, the comments were met with pushback from Disney and the industry at large.
