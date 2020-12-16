Disneyland Launches COVID-19 Health and Safety Awareness Campaign
Entertainment Donald Wood December 16, 2020
The Disneyland Resort launched a new public service awareness campaign to remind locals they should be following the current health and safety guidelines.
Dubbed “Together We Can Be Incredible,” the campaign will feature characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles sharing tips and reminders of important health and safety measures delivered through digital billboards, radio, TV, social media content and more.
Located throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties, Edna Mode, Dash and Mrs. Incredible will echo the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in fun and entertaining ways.
“The campaign emphasizes important health and safety measures, including physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and more, and leverages each character’s personality to bring the messages directly to our local communities in a dynamic way,” Disney chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said. “Our message is that together we can help the community if we’re all responsible and do our part.”
Disneyland is also working with local businesses to bring the campaign to a variety of residents, with messages in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. The theme park company is also working with major sports organizations like the Los Angeles Angels and Anaheim Ducks.
In addition, Disneyland is working with local school districts to provide resources for students.
