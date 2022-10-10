Best Haunted Houses to Visit for 2022 Spooky Season
Many travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, but the true fans of spooky season will cross the United States to experience the best haunted houses and attractions this October.
Using Hollywood-level set and costume production, coupled with well-trained actors and an intense fright experience, the best haunted houses in the country take the scares and intensity to the next level.
From California to Pennsylvania, here are the best haunted houses to visit during the 2022 spooky season.
Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania
Built on the grounds of a former psychiatric hospital around 45 minutes from Philadelphia, Pennhurst Asylum transforms the property into a terrifying haunted spectacle that melds the abandoned buildings with elite actors to create an unforgettable experience. The site also offers daytime tours of the area, guided ghost tours and paranormal investigations.
The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
For travelers looking for a haunted house dedicated to ultra-realism and legitimate fear, The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge has become a legend in the business. The ever-expanding sets resemble an asylum, a graveyard, tunnels and a pirate's ship, all operated by talented scare actors dedicated to fear. Beyond the scaring within the Carnevil Haunted Midway, there's live music, food, merchandise, mini-escape games and axe throwing.
Pre-Season Tickets are NOW on Sale!!! Save 20% on General & VIP Admission with Promo Code FEAR13 at checkout! Buy Online! Save Time and Money! Limited time and limited tickets available! When you're ready to purchase, visit: https://t.co/fMMQcOTiUx pic.twitter.com/Bc5DOT8VwH— The 13th Gate (@13thGate) September 16, 2022
Field of Screams in Olney, Maryland
Field of Screams Maryland’s flagship attraction is a one-hour walk through the Super Screams Haunted trail, which combines the Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror that features 27 terrifying stations as they navigate Chainsaw Hill, the City Morgue, the Catacombs, Laser Alley and a finale that most run from crying for help. Tickets include the Slaughter Factory, a one-hour trail and a compound with over 20 bonfires, tasty concessions, scares and fun.
Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
Over three decades ago, the Bates family opened trail rides and a haunted house to save the farm, and the site has become one of the best spooky season attractions in the country. The family and staff make almost everything in-house, from the mind-blowing sets and props to the costumes and extras, creating a completely unique haunted experience.
Halloween Week Spotlight - Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride. Not only is it the best in Delco, it is now being recognized as one of the best in the country. It landed on the Top 10 best haunted houses in America!! Also the Scariest hayride on the East Coast! Glen Mills #Delco pic.twitter.com/AqvaCJFrha— Delco Roots (@RootsDelco) October 27, 2021
The Dent School House in Cincinnati, Ohio
Using the backstory of a murderous janitor, this haunted house blends cinematic sets, award-winning makeup and sinister storytelling to make each trip through the Dent Schoolhouse feel like a real-life horror movie. Add in mini escape games, fall treats, axe throwing, The Spooky Gift Shop and massive photo-ops, and the Halloween tradition is the best in Ohio.
Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California
At Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park is hosting six horrifying original concepts that complete the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two live shows.
In California, Universal Hollywood’s final lineup of haunted house experiences includes The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, Scarecrow: The Reaping and Universal Horror Hotel.
Woods of Terror in Greensboro, North Carolina
Dubbed “Greensboro’s Scariest Haunted Thrill Park,” the legendary Woods of Terror features over 10 terrifying haunted attractions, including Arachnophobia, the Slaughter House, Chaos 3D and more. The property also features an area dubbed Monster Midway, which is filled with games, food, fun and a monster parade.
Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, Washington
Located in the abandoned Three Rivers Cinema at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, Washington, the terrifying spectacle returns for the first time since the pandemic with four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones and a Halloween boutique. Guests will experience the thrills of Pumpkin Manor, Ripper Asylum, a 3D funhouse and encounter the ghastly legends of the bayou.
Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Built inside one of the oldest prisons in the United States, Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary features five themed haunted houses on the 10-acre prison property. In addition, the site offers historic tours, themed bars and lounges and live entertainment to give guests a full haunted experience.
