Broadway Inbound Teams Up With the New York Yankees
Entertainment December 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents can now keep Broadway Inbound in mind when searching for tickets to a New York Yankees game for their clients. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Broadway Inbound is pleased to announce its newest offering — tickets for New York Yankees games at Yankee Stadium, which are now on sale.
Together with the New York Yankees, Broadway Inbound is excited to increase its portfolio of sports offerings. The partnership will provide travel agents across the world with the necessary tools and knowledge to encourage travelers to book Yankees tickets in advance, allowing them to make the most of their time in New York City.
“We are thrilled to now offer tickets to the iconic New York Yankees to all of our travel agents, tour operators, OTAs and related distribution partners,” says Bob Hofmann, Vice President of Broadway Inbound. “We look forward to expanding our relationships with New York City’s sports teams, as we grow Broadway Inbound into the go-to resource for all New York City experiences.”
The New York Yankees have welcomed over 3 million fans to Yankee Stadium in each of the last 21 seasons, marking the longest such streak for any professional sports team in the world. Additionally, fans typically leave happy as the club has had a winning Yankee Stadium record for 28 consecutive years dating to 1992.
“Attending a game at Yankee Stadium is a quintessential New York City experience, and we have always taken great pride in welcoming guests from around the United States and the world,” said Marty Greenspun, Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures. “Our partnership with Broadway Inbound allows us to reach travelers as they plan their trip, providing them with improved access to desired Yankees game dates, seating locations and amenities. We look forward to the positive impact this relationship will have on both industry operators and individual vacationers.”
Please note that all sales are final. Rates are subject to availability and may vary between games.
SOURCE: Broadway Inbound press release.
