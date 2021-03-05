Last updated: 07:25 PM ET, Fri March 05 2021

California Theme Parks Can Reopen April 1

Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 05, 2021

Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland.
Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland. (photo via Disneyland Media)

California theme parks have been given the go-ahead to reopen starting on April 1, 2021.

Disneyland Resort, Six Flags and Universal Studios have been closed since the pandemic began last year. In April, the theme parks will be allowed to reopen at 15 percent capacity in California’s red tier. Attendance will be limited to residents of California and indoor rides will remain closed.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
New London, Connecticut.

Connecticut To Change Travel Rules From Mandates To...

Los Cabos beach

gallery icon Los Cabos Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for...

Trunk Bay Beach, St John, US Virgin Islands

gallery icon Caribbean Travel Restrictions: Updated COVID-19 Protocols for ...

Anaheim Convention Center, California

California Tourism Officials Want Guidelines for Meetings,...

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community,” said Ken Potrock, president, Disneyland Resort. “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers also praised the move to reopen.

"Our Disney cast members are heartened by this good news today that the Disney parks will be reopening in a month," Andrea Zinder, president of UFCW Local 324, said in a statement. "They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives. Our priority will be to continue to work closely with the Governor and Disney to ensure our members are kept safe from COVID-19 infections on the job as the parks reopen."

Universal also said that it is ready to welcome guests once again.

"We are ready to reopen, ready to bring our team members back to work, ready to help stimulate the local economy and ready to welcome guests," said Karen Irwin, President and COO of the park.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Beetlejuice at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021.

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Halloween Horror Nights...

Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening With Special Event

Universal Orlando Resumes Work on New Theme Park Epic Universe

TravelPulse Podcast: What Will 2021 Spring Break Travel Look Like?

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Has Now Reopened

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS