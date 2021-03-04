Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening With Special Event
Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 04, 2021
Guests can whet their appetite with culinary offerings and a stroll through some of Universal Studios Hollywood’s famous themed lands with the new “Taste of Universal”.
Shops – including the brand-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Lease” attraction shop – culinary dishes and even some distanced character photo ops are the focus of the event.
But ultimately the chance to get to walk around the parks again are the highlight for many visitors.
Each ticket includes admission into the park and five culinary offerings for adults – three for kids.
Visitors will be able to purchase additional food items. Choices include fan favorites like the Krusty Burger from ‘Springfield, U.S.A.’, fish and chips from The Three Broomsticks and more. There will even be a brand-new restaurant making its debut – the Minion Café, which will feature items like Nutella banana pudding, a grilled cheese sandwich with meatballs and chicken and bacon mac ‘n cheese. A full list of almost 70 menu options can be found here.
The event is scheduled to start on March 12th and be a weekend-only experience (Friday – Sunday; 12:00 – 7:00 pm).
New health and safety protocols will be in place and visitors should expect temperature checks, wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing while at the event.
Eating and drinking are only permitted in designated areas and contactless payments are encouraged. Due to controlled capacity measures, admission tickets should be purchased in advance. Unfortunately, all rides, shows and attractions will remain closed.
