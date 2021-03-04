Last updated: 03:26 PM ET, Thu March 04 2021

Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening With Special Event

Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 04, 2021

Universal Studios Hollywood, theme park, travel
PHOTO: Universal Studios Hollywood. (photo via Supannee_Hickman / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Guests can whet their appetite with culinary offerings and a stroll through some of Universal Studios Hollywood’s famous themed lands with the new “Taste of Universal”.

Shops – including the brand-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Lease” attraction shop – culinary dishes and even some distanced character photo ops are the focus of the event.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Skyline of New York with the Empire State Building. (photo by johnkellerman/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New York Lifts Travel Restrictions for COVID-19 Vaccinated...

Beaches Ocho Rios

Beaches Ocho Rios Officially Reopens

Gieke Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska.

Holland America, Princess Offer Land Trips To Alaska This Summer

Seychelles

Seychelles To Officially Reopen For All Travelers

Hotel District, Cancun, Mexico.

gallery icon Everything You Need to Know Before You Travel to Mexico and...

But ultimately the chance to get to walk around the parks again are the highlight for many visitors.

Each ticket includes admission into the park and five culinary offerings for adults – three for kids.

Visitors will be able to purchase additional food items. Choices include fan favorites like the Krusty Burger from ‘Springfield, U.S.A.’, fish and chips from The Three Broomsticks and more. There will even be a brand-new restaurant making its debut – the Minion Café, which will feature items like Nutella banana pudding, a grilled cheese sandwich with meatballs and chicken and bacon mac ‘n cheese. A full list of almost 70 menu options can be found here.

The event is scheduled to start on March 12th and be a weekend-only experience (Friday – Sunday; 12:00 – 7:00 pm).

New health and safety protocols will be in place and visitors should expect temperature checks, wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing while at the event.

Eating and drinking are only permitted in designated areas and contactless payments are encouraged. Due to controlled capacity measures, admission tickets should be purchased in advance. Unfortunately, all rides, shows and attractions will remain closed.

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: What Will 2021 Spring Break Travel Look...

Travel TV Series ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Is Drawing Rave Reviews

Disney World Updates Restaurant Face Mask Policy

Legoland Florida Announces Upcoming Peppa Pig Theme Park

Disney California Adventure Park's New Ticketed Experience to Begin March 18

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS