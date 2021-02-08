Disney California Adventure Park Launching New Limited-Time Ticketed Experience
Beginning mid-March visitors will be able to return to Disney California Adventure Park for an exclusive event.
It’s the news we’ve been hoping for – for Disneyland to finally be able to open its doors – even if it just for a very modified experience.
“Currently planned to begin mid-March, we will debut an all-new, limited-time ticketed experience, focused on our world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences…all to be offered multiple days a week,” Disneyland Resort President, Ken Potrock, said in a letter to Cast Members.
New health and safety protocols will be in place and the event is expected to have limited capacity.
Unfortunately, none of the park’s attractions or rides are expected to be operational during the event. But we’re anxious to see the unique entertainment planned for the multi-day event.
Potrock also gave an update to Avengers Campus in his letter, saying: “I’m pleased to report that Avengers Campus is making incredible progress. From the futuristic architecture, theatrical lighting, unique audio, creative food, beautiful costuming and innovative merchandise, the land will be an immersive experience that we know our Guests are going to love. And while we aren’t ready to reveal Avengers Campus to the world just yet.”
Avengers Campus was expected to open in Summer 2020 until the pandemic closed the park’s doors last March. It’s been almost a year since guests could enjoy the magic of Disneyland, and this bright ray of hope is just what we’ve been waiting for.
