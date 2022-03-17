Last updated: 09:33 PM ET, Thu March 17 2022

Caribbean Destinations Easing Entry Protocols

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 17, 2022

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 22 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah talk about the latest news surrounding the islands, including which destinations are making it easier for travelers to enter. Later, the two interview Fred Lounsberry, CEO at Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. Lounsberry shares what travelers need to know about visiting the Bahamas right now.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

