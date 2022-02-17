Last updated: 04:39 PM ET, Thu February 17 2022

Caribbean Travel: Entry Protocols Ease as Travelers Return

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 17, 2022

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 20 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the easing of entry protocols, big stats for one destination and more.

Later, the two interview Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism at Saba Tourist Bureau. Hassell provides insight into what travelers need to know about visiting Saba right now.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Emperor dive coaster, SeaWorld San Diego, Emperor San Diego, Emperor SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Diego Unveils Video Preview of California's...

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Disney Parks Update Mask Policy for Vaccinated Guests

Universal Orlando Eliminates Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Coming This Spring

VIDEO: Watch the Turkish Airlines 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS