Caribbean Travel: Entry Protocols Ease as Travelers Return
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 17, 2022
Welcome to episode 20 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the easing of entry protocols, big stats for one destination and more.
Later, the two interview Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism at Saba Tourist Bureau. Hassell provides insight into what travelers need to know about visiting Saba right now.
