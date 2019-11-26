Cirque du Soleil Announces New Attraction in Mexico
Entertainment Donald Wood November 26, 2019
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta recently announced the launch of an exciting new show that will include a mesmerizing high-level gastronomic experience.
The revelation came as part of the fifth-anniversary celebration of Cirque du Soleil JOYA in Riviera Maya, with Grupo Vidanta announcing construction has started on a specially designed, world-class theater that will be equipped with innovative technology and a capacity of up to 600 guests.
“With the launch of Cirque du Soleil JOYA, Grupo Vidanta forever changed the entertainment landscape of Mexico by creating the must-see and world's only Cirque du Soleil show and dinner experience,” Grupo Vidanta Executive Vice President Ivan Chavez said in a statement.
“Now, propelling forward with our multi-year operating experience, we are certain the new theater and culinary experience currently being built in Nuevo Vallarta will be an unforgettable experience for the senses that will once again present to the world a unique and unmatched tourist attraction available only in Mexico,” Chavez continued.
The new theater will be located in an area dedicated to Cirque du Soleil in Vidanta's entertainment parks currently under construction in the Vallarta area. This will be the 53rd creation of Cirque du Soleil and its 16th resident show.
The project will also feature multiple acrobatic and artistic attractions integrated into the Cirque du Soleil area where guests can immerse themselves and outdoor animations come to life. Grupo Vidanta officials said more details would be revealed as the opening date in 2021 approaches.
“Throughout our unique collaboration and long-standing partnership, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta have always shared the same vision for high-quality entertainment and captivating experiences,” Cirque du Soleil CEO Daniel Lamarre said in a statement.
“We are thrilled to embark on this second venture; it's an opportunity to unleash our creativity within the exquisite surroundings of this new Vidanta resort,” Lamarre continued.
For more information on Mexico
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS