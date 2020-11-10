'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' Returns for Season Two
Entertainment Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020
Travel is back and your inspiration isn't far behind. That's because "Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" returns for season two this weekend.
Available to view on WSFL, The CW South Florida affiliate and worldwide on The CJC Network, season two, appropriately themed "Rediscover The World," will air every Sunday morning, beginning November 15 at 10 a.m. ET.
The opening episode will showcase one of the country's most coveted destinations in New Orleans but the season as a whole will serve as a road map for how to make the most of your travels in the time of COVID-19.
"The world around us has changed. As a travel industry veteran, I never imagined a day when cruise ships would sail without guests, and hotels would be virtually empty. I felt compelled to do something to support my industry—our industry. As a result, I decided to produce a travel show as a way to educate audiences on the reality of traveling in a COVID world while also inspiring them and giving them the confidence to travel—but realizing travel will be a bit different for a while," said Denella Ri'chard.
"We are so excited about season two, and our goal is to get to season 10 and beyond as the CJC Network and 'Traveling With Denella' continues to grow globally," said CJC Network owner Carl Jackson.
Over the course of her journey, Ri'chard will highlight some of the unique things to do and various cultures to experience in top destinations around the globe, providing unparalleled insight into the great places to stay, eat and drink while also breaking down how these places are working to keep visitors safe.
