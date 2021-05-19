Last updated: 06:37 PM ET, Wed May 19 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Good News for Caribbean Islands and Cruising

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 19, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode four of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss country entry requirement updates, hotel reopenings and the latest Caribbean cruise news.

Later in the show, the hosts interview Mark Brantley, premier of Nevis to hear how the island has handled the pandemic and tourism recovery.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

