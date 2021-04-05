Complete Caribbean Podcast: The Latest Intel on All Things Caribbean Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 05, 2021
Hello and welcome to the first official episode of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon!
Major (@BMajorTraveling) serves as Managing Editor, Digital Publications for TravelPulse and Greaves-Gabbadon is known around the industry as JetSetSarah. Together, the two have an immense amount of Caribbean travel experience.
In this first episode, the two hosts first discuss the latest news and insights happening in the Caribbean, including cruise news and how the COVID-19 vaccine will impact future travel restrictions.
Later, the two interview Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of St. Lucia to chat about how they have handled the COVID-19 pandemic and what travelers need to know before visiting now.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will be appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
