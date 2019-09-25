Disney Announces Dates for 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
September 25, 2019
Epcot is known among the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resorts as having the most festivals, and the International Flower & Garden Festival is not only the longest-running festival at Epcot, it’s also a huge crowd favorite.
Just imagine all your favorite Disney characters being recreated into sometimes larger-than-life topiaries and masterly crafted botanical sculptures. It truly is a sight to see.
And next year guests will be able to enjoy the 90-day festival March 4th through June 1st.
This past year, guests were greeted by Beauty and the Beast in the France pavilion, a troll in Norway’s area, a giant panda bear outside the China pavilion, Snow White, characters from The Lion King, the Three Caballeros and more.
The amount of detail that went into each and every carving of greenery is spectacular. And with new characters being added every year, we can’t wait to see what the Disney Imagineers have designed for us in 2020.
One announcement has already been made – a Remy topiary will be located in the France pavilion – located in the all-new Ratatouille Garden.
The garden itself will be filled with the key ingredients used to make ratatouille. Don’t worry though, Belle and Beast have also been announced as returning to the festival.
Other beloved characters set to return are Anna and Elsa, Snow White and of course – Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
But what festival isn’t complete without food and music?
The Outdoor Kitchens spaced around the park are sometimes even more sought after than the actual flowers. Although the menus haven’t been released yet, we’re hoping that some of our favorite dishes from last year will return. And Disney is once again planning on bringing nights of fun with the Garden Rocks Concert Series.
Visitors who have a green thumb themselves can learn about growing their own gardens and children can enjoy the Family Play Zone or the Play Garden.
Of course, all the regular rides, attractions and restaurants will also be open and operational during this time. And for those in the know, Epcot is one of the best spots for character meet and greets – especially for the more elusive characters like Alice, Mulan, Belle, and Mary Poppins.
