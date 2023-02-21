Disney Announces Details of San Fransokyo Area at Disneyland
Disney announced more details about how the soon-to-be-former Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park will turn into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6.
With construction already underway, the California theme park revealed the new area would open later this summer during the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort.
San Fransokyo Square was designed to transport visitors to the not-too-distant future, where they will experience a mash-up of two iconic cities, San Francisco and Tokyo. The make-believe seaside town mixes a multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses.
The themed area will also feature the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. Once across the bridge, guests will see the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky.
The new Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria draws inspiration from its tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish, as well as an outdoor beer garden decorated with festoon lights and papel picado.
Thankfully for Pacific Wharf fans, Disney revealed that all popular dining locations would remain open during this transformation. When the new area opens, visitors can find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls and many new Asian-inspired selections.
As the San Fransokyo Square Public Works Department continues to work hard on this overhaul, Disney also revealed that Baymax would be found outside a converted warehouse at the city's south end.
