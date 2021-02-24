Disney California Adventure Park's New Ticketed Experience to Begin March 18
Entertainment Patrick Clarke February 24, 2021
Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure Park will host a new limited-capacity ticketed foodie, shopping and entertainment experience called "A Touch of Disney" for a limited time beginning March 18.
Starting next month, A Touch of Disney will be offered Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 8 p.m., with introductory tickets that include admission, parking, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos and a $25 dining card valid towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages available for $75.
Guests can look forward to an impressive selection of classic food and beverage items from both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks, including churros and Dole Whip and the famous Monte Cristo Sandwich, among others.
Many of the items will be served snack-sized so that guests can sample more options without filling up too quickly. The delicious bites and drinks will be made available at locations throughout the park, including Smokejumpers Grill, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Award Wieners and Cocina Cucamonga in addition to a half-dozen seasonal and creatively themed marketplaces.
Some retail locations, including the shops along Buena Vista Street and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff at Pixar Pier, will be open to guests as well.
A Touch of Disney tickets for select days between March 18 and April 5, 2021, will be made available on Disneyland.com starting March 4. After April 5, tickets will be released for dates on a rolling basis until the experience ends.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and online at Disneyland.com for a specific date. Meanwhile, al fresco dining reservations for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge will become available beginning March 11. A Touch of Disney ticket that is valid on the same day as the table reservation is required and reservations are recommended.
