Disney Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Super Bowl Commercial
Entertainment Donald Wood February 13, 2023
The Walt Disney Company celebrated its upcoming 100th anniversary by debuting a new television commercial during Super Bowl LVII.
The ad, dubbed Disney100 Special Look, is part of a year full of opportunities for fans and families of all ages to relive their most beloved Disney memories, all culminating with the 100-year celebration on October 16, 2023.
The commercial features scenes from Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks and fans, as well as a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney, calling on the shared memories and nostalgia that has given Disney a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe.
“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney's legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.
“We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century,” Iger continued.
Disney Parks have already started delighting guests with special Disney100 celebrations, including the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction, two new nighttime spectaculars, and Disney100-themed entertainment, food, beverage and merchandise offerings.
Outside its theme parks, Disney100: The Exhibition will have its world premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18, inviting guests into a 15,000-square-foot, ten-gallery exhibit that will bring Disney stories to life through innovative and immersive technology.
Disney will also celebrate its biggest fans with exclusive events, sneak previews and a Disney100-themed Destination D23 in September. Audiences can also enjoy a slate of theatrical releases from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS