Disney Offering Savings on Dining Packages, Resort and Hotel Stays

Entertainment Donald Wood January 02, 2020

Partners Statues - Walt Disney & Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom
PHOTO: Partners Statues—Walt Disney & Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom. (Photo by Lauren Bowman)

Whether travelers want to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or the Disneyland Resort, the theme parks and surrounding hotels and resorts are offering savings that make 2020 the perfect time to hit the road.

At Disney World, visitors can enjoy a free Disney dining plan with the purchase of a non-discounted minimum four-night package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a minimum four-day ticket with a Park Hopper option.

The dining plan offer is valid when booked by January 16 for arrivals on most nights between June 27-28, July 5-7 and August 29-September 8. Travelers should also be aware the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

For travelers looking to stay at one of Disney World’s resorts this spring, they will be eligible to save up to 20 percent if they book their visit before March 7 for a stay between January 2 and April 25.

In addition to the savings on your hotel stay, guests will receive a $30 Disney Gift Card per person (ages three and up) on the reservation when they upgrade to a package by adding six-day or longer theme park tickets.

Florida residents can also purchase a three-day Discover Disney Ticket for $175 (plus tax) for a limited time, or $59 per day (plus tax), valid for admission to one Disney World theme park per day, any day through June 30. For an additional $20 (plus tax), residents can add a fourth day to experience even more of the exciting new opportunities coming in 2020.

As for the Disney enthusiasts who want to visit Disneyland and the West Coast, they will be eligible to save up to 25 percent on select stays at resorts and hotels in California. When booked by March 16, guests can stay at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel for a discounted rate.

The deals are valid for stays in premium and standard rooms on most Sunday to Thursday nights from April 19 through June 18. Visitors will also be eligible to save money when they add theme park tickets to this room offer.

