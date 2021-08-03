Disney Requiring Employee Vaccinations
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 03, 2021
The Walt Disney Company is following in the footsteps of several major institutions and requiring vaccinations of employees.
According to a statement, all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States working on site will need to be fully vaccinated. Workers have 60 days to get their shots. Employees who are working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning.
"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," the statement said.
The Delta variant has changed how many employers are viewing employees returning to the workplace. Disney also recently changed its mask guidance within its parks as cases are on the rise led by the Delta variant.
Visitors to both parks are now required to wear a mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS