Disney Requiring Employee Vaccinations

Walt Disney World
A family takes a picture at the Magic Kingdom. (photo via Walt Disney World)

The Walt Disney Company is following in the footsteps of several major institutions and requiring vaccinations of employees.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
According to a statement, all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States working on site will need to be fully vaccinated. Workers have 60 days to get their shots. Employees who are working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning.

"Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees," the statement said.

The Delta variant has changed how many employers are viewing employees returning to the workplace. Disney also recently changed its mask guidance within its parks as cases are on the rise led by the Delta variant.

Visitors to both parks are now required to wear a mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Janeen Christoff
