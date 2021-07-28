Disney Parks & Resorts To Require Face Masks Indoors Again
Impacting Travel Lauren Bowman July 28, 2021
Starting Friday, July 30 both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will require face coverings to be worn by Cast Members and guests aged 2 years old and up in all indoor venues.
This means onboard all enclosed resort transportation, through indoor queue lines, on attractions, inside retail shops and at any indoor restaurants unless actively eating or drinking. The change in policy comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases with the surge of the Delta variant.
Masks are optional in all outdoor areas.
In a news conference on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated the area is in crisis mode. “We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year,” said Demings.
Currently, over 60% of the area’s residents who are over the age of 12 have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. But as the county is also home to the Theme Park Capital of the World, millions of visitors travel through the region on an annual basis.
Disney has monitored its health and safety protocols over the last year, easing up restrictions, reopening attractions and increasing capacity under the guidance of the CDC and local authorities. Now as cases are once again surging in the area, Disney is heeding direction from health officials in an effort to help reduce cases.
As the pandemic continues to present ever-evolving mandates and regulations it is always important to check with destinations on any protocols that remain in place. Once again just another reason to work with a travel advisor to help guide your vacation in these unprecedented times.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Orlando
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS