Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 23, 2021
Walt Disney World Resort is currently testing new facial recognition technology upon entry at Magic Kingdom.
The pilot program, which is optional and limited, will take place through April 23, ClickOrlando.com reported. The technology works by capturing an image of a guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then associated with their form of admission.
Participating guests are directed to enter the test lane, remove their accessories but leave their face-covering on and face the camera.
The park is encouraging guests that use the technology to use it again upon re-entry if they return again so that they can see how the technology is progressing and helps or hurts the guest experience.
"At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests' experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19," Disney said on its website. “With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology."
Children under the age of 18 are allowed to participate in the program but will need parental consent.
