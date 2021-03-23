Last updated: 03:11 PM ET, Tue March 23 2021

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 23, 2021

Artist rendering of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park
Artist rendering of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. (photo courtesy of Disney Parks)

Walt Disney World Resort is currently testing new facial recognition technology upon entry at Magic Kingdom.

The pilot program, which is optional and limited, will take place through April 23, ClickOrlando.com reported. The technology works by capturing an image of a guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then associated with their form of admission.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Finding Unique and Obscure Travel...

A rendering of the new

‘Street Eats’ Coming To Resorts World Las Vegas

Animal Kingdom Ticket Booth

Disney World Celebrating Earth Week at Animal Kingdom

Participating guests are directed to enter the test lane, remove their accessories but leave their face-covering on and face the camera.

The park is encouraging guests that use the technology to use it again upon re-entry if they return again so that they can see how the technology is progressing and helps or hurts the guest experience.

"At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests' experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19," Disney said on its website. “With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology."

Children under the age of 18 are allowed to participate in the program but will need parental consent.

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Finding Unique and Obscure Travel...

‘Street Eats’ Coming To Resorts World Las Vegas

Disney World Celebrating Earth Week at Animal Kingdom

Super Nintendo World Now Open at Universal Studios Japan

Disneyland Resort Will Reopen on April 30

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS