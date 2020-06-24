Disneyland Delays Reopening
Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 24, 2020
The Disneyland Resort will not reopen on July 17 as previously indicated.
Disneyland has announced that, due to the fact that the state of California will not issue theme park reopening guidance until after July 4, the resort has suspended its plan to reopen.
“Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” Disneyland said in a statement to the press.
The opening of Downtown Disney will go on as planned on July 9.
“The Master Services Union, which represents our retail cast at this location, previously signed an agreement for members to return to work,” read the statement.
Despite reports that unions were unwilling to return workers to the theme park, Disneyland's statement indicated that the decision was made due to the ongoing need for guidance, noting that union negotiations were ongoing.
“In order to reopen our theme parks we need to negotiate agreements with our unions to return employees to work,” read the statement. “We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union affiliates, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members. The signed agreement details plans that include enhanced safety protocols that will allow us to responsibly reopen, and get thousands of our cast members back to work.”
