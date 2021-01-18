Disneyland Paris Announces It Will Delay Reopening to April
Lauren Bowman January 18, 2021
Disneyland Paris began a phased reopening on July 15, 2020, after the initial wave of COVID-19 swept through much of Europe. But after coronavirus cases began to rise again, Disneyland Paris once again shut its doors on October 30, 2020, in accordance with the latest government restrictions.
Originally it was planned that the park would reopen for just a few weeks around the holidays, but this was unfortunately unable to happen. So fans were told to wait until February 13, 2021, but now this date has been moved as well.
Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021
Through a tweet, followers learned that the new projected reopening date has been moved to April 2, 2021, “if conditions permit”.
The official statement goes on to mention the ever-changing COVID situation saying, “Given the current context our plans continue to evolve but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as possible.”
France is currently rolling out a massive vaccination program in an effort to combat COVID-19. Already more than 422,000 people in France have been given the vaccine.
