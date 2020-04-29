Latest on Disney World, Disneyland Reopening Plans Following COVID-19 Closures
Entertainment Donald Wood April 29, 2020
Travelers who love to visit Disney theme parks will have to continue waiting as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the company to evaluate how and when it can safely reopen Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim.
In Florida, the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force started working on guidelines during a meeting Tuesday that would be put in place before the process of reopening Orlando’s theme parks could begin.
Emirates Steps up Safety, Cleaning EffortsAirlines & Airports
Argentina Imposes Harsh Travel BanDestination & Tourism
MSC Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations Through July 10Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said a soft opening date in June would be “more realistic” than attempting to reopen Disney World in May, according to WDWNT.com. The guidelines are expected to evolve as future task force meetings develop new and improved methods for safety.
The current plan is for larger theme parks in the Orlando area, like Disney World and Universal Studios, to begin installing tape markings of six feet in ride lines, wiping down surfaces regularly, requiring employees to wear masks and more.
As for the number of visitors allowed inside the parks, the facilities will let people in as part of a three-phase plan, with Phase 1 opening at a 50 percent capacity, Phase 2 allowing 75 percent capacity and Phase 3 returning to 100 percent capacity.
Disney officials said travelers 65 years or older should remain at home until Phase 3.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health director Dr. Sonia Angell painted a much bleaker picture, with theme parks in California possibly not opening “for months” until a coronavirus treatment becomes available.
According to OCRegister.com, Newsom and Angell laid out a four-stage road map for reopening California’s economy, with theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood most likely to open during the fourth phase of the plan.
While it is possible Disneyland could be considered a Stage 3 business if it were to implement extensive social distancing, health and safety measures, theme parks will likely be stuck with the “Highest Risk” designation.
Businesses classified in Stage 4 would require coronavirus therapeutics to be in place before being permitted to reopen. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drugs to prevent or treat coronavirus yet.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS