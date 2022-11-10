Disneyland Resort Announces Return of Adventureland Treehouse
Entertainment Noreen Kompanik November 10, 2022
Paying tribute to Disneyland’s original treehouse built in 1962 by Walt Disney and his imagineers for the movie Swiss Family Robinson, Disney announced it will showcase the ‘Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson’ in 2023 in a fresh new way.
The treehouse attraction located in a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River and fashioned by natural objects and natural resources will bring back the treehouse classic in a fresh new way, full of magic and enchantment.
Guests will enter the treehouse by a giant waterwheel, then follow the rope stairways up into the boughs of the tree. The bottom floor will display a kitchen and dining room with the father’s art studio. Upper rooms of the treehouse will include the mother’s music den, the Robinson son’s nature room, and their teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft.
More information regarding an opening date and more details about the Adventureland Treehouse coming to the Disneyland Park are forthcoming.
