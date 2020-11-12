Last updated: 03:59 PM ET, Thu November 12 2020

Disneyland Resort Hotels Will Not Reopen in 2020

Entertainment Janeen Christoff November 12, 2020

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel
PHOTO: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel (Photo via Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resort announced that its hotels will remain closed through at least the end of the year.

The three properties, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, are currently not accepting reservations, and Disney has reportedly said that they will "reopen at a later date."

There is better news for Disney Vacation Club members. The Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen for members on December 6, 2020.

The extension of the hotel closures is unsurprising since Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park remain closed after the state of California released strict guidelines regarding theme park reopening that include the state being in its highest safety tier with near-zero COVID-19 cases.

However, Downtown Disney District is open with an extension to the shopping area opening on November 19, 2020. Disney California Adventure Park’s popular Buena Vista Street will be open for shopping and dining, giving guests even more to see and do during the holidays at Disneyland.

