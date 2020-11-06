Disneyland’s Buena Vista Street to Reopen on November 19
Travelers who have been missing the Disneyland Resort will be able to return to Downtown Disney District’s Buena Vista Street when it reopens on November 19.
Some of the select shopping and dining experiences opening again at Buena Vista Street include Elias & Co., Trolley Treats, vending carts, the Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill, Award Wieners and more.
Only the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street will be accessible from the Downtown Disney District when it reopens, as Disney California Adventure park remains closed.
Disney also announced a $10 fee per car for parking in Downtown Disney District’s Simba Lot, while the overall number of visitors permitted at the facility will be limited to promote physical distancing.
Guests should be aware that Disney’s mobile waitlist system may be used when Buena Vista Street and its queue are at capacity, similar to the process at some retail locations in the Downtown Disney District.
The Downtown Disney District also recently expanded to introduce the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17, which is currently showcasing an array of seasonal merchandise.
