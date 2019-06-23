Disneyland to Implement Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
June 23, 2019
The long-awaited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening to the public tomorrow, June 24, 2019. In an effort to ensure an enjoyable experience for all of Disneyland’s guests, the park has put a virtual queuing system in place, which will enable patrons to enter the new land only during the window allotted to their “boarding group.”
Visitors’ assigned boarding groups will save their virtual spot in line so they can enjoy the park’s other attractions while they wait, rather than standing around in line. The new system will be implemented only as needed for crowd control purposes, as interest in visiting the new land is already almost beyond measure.
Park guests will need to download the Disneyland app prior to arrival and check the app or the park’s digital signage on the day of their visit to see if they need to sign up for a boarding group in order to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Boarding group requests will likewise be submitted through the app, after entering the park.
Visitors can link their tickets together through the app to request the same boarding group for their entire party. Those with push notifications enabled on their phones will be notified when it is time to enter the land, or they can check the park’s digital signage to see which boarding group is currently being admitted. Guests have up to two hours once their boarding group is called for admission to enter.
Those without access to the app may also obtain a boarding group with their park admission tickets at select Disney FASTPASS Service locations, such as Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain or near the Matterhorn Bobsleds.
While Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will no longer require a reservation to access the land beginning June 24, Savi’s Workshop and Oga’s Cantina, which have very limited capacities, will require a reservation. Reservations for these experiences can be made same-day, beginning at 7:00 a.m., with a valid credit card.
Those with bookings for these two venues will also be granted access to the land itself at the appointed time, so they will bypass the need to join a boarding group (if applicable on that day).
For more information, visit disneyland.disney.go.com.
