Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Aulani Resorts Taking Bookings After June 1
Entertainment Janeen Christoff March 30, 2020
Disney resorts issued a statement last week notifying guests that its “parks are closed until further notice” and, now, the parks have advised travel agents that bookings will only be accepted for dates after June 1, 2020.
The statement from Disney read: “At this time, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort call centers will not be taking any new bookings for the months of April and May. New bookings for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Aulani Resort will be available for stays starting June 1, 2020.”
Despite this announcement, there has been no update on when the parks will be reopened.
As previously stated, travelers with hotel reservations that take place while the parks are closed can cancel or postpone their trips without penalty, and the resorts are working with guests to rebook stays that are affected by the closure.
For those who just can't wait for the parks to reopen, relive the experience through the eyes of others with virtual videos.
