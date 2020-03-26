Past Theme Park Guests Post Disney Experiences for Others to Enjoy Virtually
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen March 26, 2020
While Disney theme parks may be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they can still bring joy to the public with virtual experiences that families and individuals can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
Although the Disney parks are not currently providing official virtual tours, former guests are uploading video recordings of their own experiences for their fellow Disney-lovers’ viewing pleasure. Through these videos, many people stuck at home are learning the value of living vicariously through others.
A quick search will provide plenty of ride-through videos taken at some of Disney’s most popular attractions. Thrill-seekers can stay dry while still enjoying the fun of Splash Mountain and then experience the rush of Space Mountain. Meanwhile, kids can see their favorite characters through footage of Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disneyland and Frozen Ever After at Epcot.
While it is not the same as experiencing the Happiest Place on Earth in person, it offers a nice reprieve from the monotony of day-to-day life confined to the house. In fact, many people have taken to using virtual experiences in order to avoid contracting both the novel coronavirus and cabin fever.
The fun doesn’t have to stop there either. Video-sharing websites like YouTube are full of ride-through videos from theme parks around the world. From the classic film-based rides of Universal Studios to the thrilling rollercoasters of Six Flags, amusement park-lovers can enjoy their favorite rides from their own couches.
For more Entertainment News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS