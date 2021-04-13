Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Reopening With Upgrades
Entertainment Donald Wood April 13, 2021
When the beloved Haunted Mansion reopens with Disneyland on April 30, guests will notice several new updates to the attraction.
According to the Disney Theme Parks’ official blog, the changes start on the outside of the Haunted Mansion, where new landscaping details now adorn the property, paying homage to departed pets and sharing their stories from “beyond the grave.”
In the portrait hallway, visitors will notice several subtle differences, including the return of one of the Haunted Mansion’s original portraits, known as “April to December.” The image of a young woman will begin to look older as guests get closer.
To visit the Haunted Mansion when it reopens with Disneyland on April 30, guests ages three and up must have a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date.
As part of COVID-19-related restrictions, reservations will be limited and subject to availability for California residents only in groups no larger than three households. Full health and safety details are available on Disneyland’s official website.
In March, Disneyland announced plans to work with the city of Anaheim on an expansion, revealing potential plans for mixed-use developments and a possible third theme park.
The DisneylandForward project updates the blueprint of the resort area and reimagines the space, growing the Disneyland resort and adding a mix of hotels, retail, dining and entertainment to the eastern and western edges of the property.
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS