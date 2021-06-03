Dollywood To Unveil New Hotel as Part of $500 Million Property Investment Plan
Entertainment Claudette Covey June 03, 2021
The Dollywood Company will make a $500 million property investment over the next 10 years in its Dollywood properties, beginning with the 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which is scheduled to debut in 2023 adjacent to the DreamMore Resort and Spa.
“I’m always dreaming and coming up with new ideas and things I want our guests to experience,” said Dolly Parton.
“We wanted to talk about this last year, but with everything going on, we knew we needed to pause because it just wasn’t the right time to do it. Things are looking brighter and with the popularity of the Smokies soaring, there are more people than ever wanting to visit our area.
“Being able to announce the new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is just one more way we’re going to be able to help families reconnect, explore and discover together.”
The new five-story Dollywood resort, which is currently under construction, will feature a four-story atrium, exposed beams and accommodation options for multigenerational families and couples, including themed suites and loft rooms nestled into the dormers.
Many of the accommodations will also boast balconies.
The property will also be equipped with indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor cove for family gatherings, a firepit, a screened-in porch and 26,000 square feet of meeting space.
“From the time we announced Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort in 2015, we have seen the entire region emerge as one of the nation’s leading family vacation destinations,” said Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, which has invested upward of $220 million in its properties since 2010. “We’ve been able to help Dolly achieve the dreams she had more than 35 years ago, and with this announcement today, we’re going to be able to put wings on even more of her dreams.”
Dollywood is located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Tennessee
For more Entertainment News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS