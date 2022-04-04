Encanto Comes Alive at Disneyland Park
Entertainment Janeen Christoff April 04, 2022
Disneyland Park will celebrate the film "Encanto," which just won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars.
Starting April 11 and for a limited time, the iconic facade of “It’s a Small World” will become enchanted several times each evening with a brief visual montage that pays tribute to the movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Projection and lighting effects bring the film to life for guests with scenes from the film lighting up the iconic ride.
Mirabel, the film's young hero, will also be on hand to greet guests at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia.
The Main Street Electrical Parade will return on April 22, 2002, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The final float pays tribute to a dozen Disney and Pixar stories, including “Encanto.”
The float features sparkling lights depicting the Casita, magical butterflies and Miracle Candle from the film, with Mirabel and her cousin Antonio, represented as animated dolls.
