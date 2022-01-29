Epic Universe Park Now Set To Open in 2025
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli January 29, 2022
Plagued by a year-long interruption of construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated opening of Epic Universe Park at Universal Studios Orlando is now set for 2025.
The park was originally announced in 2019 and scheduled to open next year, but the pandemic had other plans.
According to an article on Collider, Universal Orlando Resort parent company Comcast/NBC Universal confirmed the summer 2025 opening of Epic Universe.
“Epic is full steam ahead,” NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said. “I was down there a few weeks ago and the construction is going really well. We expect that park to open 2025, and certainly in time for the summer of 2025. We'll be back to you and everybody when we get more granular on the date."
Construction on Epic Universe resumed in March of 2021. Super Nintendo World has been confirmed as one of the lands in Epic Universe, Collider noted. Super Nintendo has already made a big splash at Universal Japan, ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ ride debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2021, as did the VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando.
“So, all signs are pointed up in our theme park business and I agree we have a lot of growth ahead,” Shell said.
“We are going to make a fabulous park at Epic, and we are going as fast as we can now to make up for lost time,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said.
Epic will be Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.
