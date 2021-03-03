Universal Orlando Resumes Work on New Theme Park Epic Universe
Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 03, 2021
In the summer of 2019, Universal Orlando made the grand announcement that they will be starting work on a brand-new theme park in the area – Universal’s Epic Universe.
At the time, Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams said, “Our vision for Epic Universe is historic. It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.” This is a hefty statement from a theme park that brought to life The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus brought all theme parks to a standstill less than one year after this announcement. And while theme parks like Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World are still only able to operate at a minimal capacity, Universal Orlando has made the decision to restart its Epic Universe project.
This is great news for theme park fans and workers in the area. Orange County Mayor, Jerry L. Demings is quoted as saying, “Our community has so many talented workers who will benefit from this massive project. I am confident it will deliver a huge economic boost to Orange County.”
It’s expected that the project will create thousands of jobs for the time of construction and over 14,000 permanent jobs once the park is opened.
Now we can once again begin speculating about what Universal Orlando will bring us with their newest park – a new Harry Potter World? A Super Nintendo World like its counterpart in Japan? What about an area dedicated to Hollywood’s famous monsters – Dracula, Frankenstein and more?
Only time will tell, but the restart of the park’s construction is certainly exciting news.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS