Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Strips Disney of Self-Rule
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2023
Florida governor Ron DeSantis continued his war with the Walt Disney World Resort, signing a new bill on Monday that strips the resort of its self-governance over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
For over 50 years, Disney had a deal with the state that allowed it to set its own taxes, and even have its own fire department. Now, it will fall under the local jurisdiction of Orange County.
The dispute stems back to last year when Disney publicly criticized DeSantis’ bill, commonly known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, that restricts the teaching of human sexuality to children who aren’t in the third grade yet.
Also, in a new book, DeSantis – whom many believe will run for President in 2024 on the Republican ticket – wrote that he warned then Disney CEO Bob Chapek, to back off political statements.
DeSantis has a better relationship with Robert Iger, who succeeded Chapek late last year and returned to the CEO position. Still, he criticized Chapek, who said he was under pressure to come out against the bill, in his book.
"'We get pressured all the time,' he (Chapek) told me. 'But this time is different. I haven’t seen anything like this before. Do not get involved with this legislation,” DeSantis wrote. “You will end up putting yourself in an untenable position. People like me will say, ‘Gee, how come Disney has never said anything about China, where they make a fortune?’"
DeSantis said Monday at the bill signing that it was the end of the “Corporate Kingdom.” Now the area around Disney, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, will be called the Central Florida Tourist Oversight district and run by a tribunal of people.
Disney will no longer be able to make its own decisions on planning, zoning and bonding. And taxes.
There is no word yet on whether that will be reflected in the admission or on-site lodging cost.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS