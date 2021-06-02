Get Ready for Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure
Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 02, 2021
Avengers will assemble on June 4, 2021, at Disney’s California Adventure park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.
The new land offers a variety of eye-catching experiences for guests, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to life for generations of fans.
There is truly something for everyone, from unique dining experiences and unusual drinks to magical characters that perform death-defying tricks.
Guests gain access to the Avengers Campus through one of three entrances. Those just entering the park can walk in through the entrance across from Wine Country Trattoria. Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout anchors another side of the land and guests can also walk in from Cars Land.
What will visitors find? An immersive experience that brings the guest into the MCU, filled with the heroes that they have grown to love.
Spider-man literally flies above. Dr. Strange hangs out in the Ancient Sanctum, and Ant-Man and the Wasp are cooking up something in Pym Test Kitchen.
There are five main hubs of activity on campus. Avengers Headquarters is where a lot of the superhero action takes place. Here, you may run into Ironman showcasing his newest armor or run into Okoye and the Dora Milaje. Guests may see Black Widow, Black Panther or Captain America springing into action at headquarters in the event they encounter any foes.
At the Ancient Sanctum, Doctor Strange is opening portals into other dimensions. Guests may see him from time to time, emerging from an inter-dimensional portal to share stories and engage guests with illusions.
Pym Test Kitchen is where Ant-Man and the Wasp are having some troubles with Pym Technology but tasty treats emerge nonetheless. Guests can try an interesting array of foods and beverages unlike anything they’ve seen before. The researchers refer to their work as “shrinking problems and growing solutions.”
Visitors can also catch up with Spider-Man and Peter Parker over at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.
Attend the Worldwide Engineer Brigade’s Open House and help save the day when Peter Parker’s experiment goes awry or check out the latest W.E.B. gear at WEB Suppliers.
Don’t forget to head over to Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout to check in with Rocket and the gang to help rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from The Collector.
Tips for Visiting
When visiting Avengers Campus, guests should make sure they join the virtual queue in the Disneyland app at 7 a.m. or 12 p.m. for a chance to ride WEB SLINGERS.
Mobile ordering food at Pym Test Kitchen is also a seamless way to experience the latest experimental creation.
The Avengers will appear periodically throughout the day to inspire and engage with superhero recruits stopping by the campus.
Before leaving the park for the day, definitely swing by to see the whole campus lit up at night.
