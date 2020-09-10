Groundbreaking Travel Series Airs Saturday, Celebrates Afro-Latino Culture
September 10, 2020
A new Public Television series, Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas, airs this Saturday, September 12th in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas takes viewers on a tour of the cultural and historical contributions Afro-Latinos have made on Latin America. Hosted by tri-lingual Black Executive Producer, Kim Haas, it is surely a groundbreaking new series.
“We are introducing Public Television viewers to Afro-Latinos and their profound legacy in the Americas through history, culture, cuisine, art, dance, music, environmental conservation, literature, sports, and festivals,” says Haas. “Afro-Latino Travels is about Black joy, pride and resilience despite centuries of oppression and under-representation. The series features Afro-Latinos that will inspire viewers with hope and optimism.”
The show will help viewers discover more about Latin America and the influence that Afro-Latinos have made on the Latin American countries’ unique histories. Latin America and the Caribbean imported more slaves during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries than anywhere else in the world. Today, researchers estimate that 1 in 3 Latin Americans have African ancestry.
The first two episodes, part of a two-part special, will be about Costa Rica, and will feature an interview with Quince Duncan, a celebrated Afro-Costa Rican author.
“Costa Rica’s Caribbean Coast was strongly influenced by the Jamaican inhabitants who arrived in the country over 400 years ago,” says Costa Rica Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura. “Costa Rica is an extraordinary country. We recognize ourselves as a multi-ethnic and multicultural nation and the province of Limón is the most authentic reflection of that melting pot of cultures and ethnic groups...We are very proud of this and view Afro-Latino Travels as an opportunity to share our history with those who seek to learn about and visit our country.”
The show airs on Saturday, September 12th at 6:30 a.m. EST on WNET (Long Island/New York City) and across the country in select cities. Please check local listings to find your PBS station.
