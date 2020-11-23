Hong Kong Disneyland Unveils Castle of Magical Dreams
Entertainment Donald Wood November 23, 2020
Hong Kong Disneyland unveiled the transformation of Sleeping Beauty Castle into the Castle of Magical Dreams as part of the 15th Anniversary celebration.
Inspired by 13 stories of Disney Princesses and Queens, the Castle of Magical Dreams offers something special for every guest. The transformation is the first to represent multiple heroines instead of only one.
With heroines hailing from all over the world, this castle serves as a mosaic of different cultures with architectural inspirations from Europe, China and Southeast Asia. The designs embrace iconic patterns, textures and colors unique to each heroine’s story.
As part of the castle’s magical transformation, the resort invited guests, cast members, community partners and Disney friends were asked to share their own dreams and wishes on magical dream cards.
The cards were collected in a treasure chest and lifted to the top of the tallest tower in the castle.
The Castle of Magical Dreams stands today as the centerpiece of Hong Kong Disneyland and pays tribute to the original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
