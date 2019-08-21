LEGOLAND Florida Resort Announces Event Details for a Fun-Filled Holiday Season
Entertainment Donald Wood August 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Celebrate the holidays with the whole family at one of the top Florida theme parks.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort kicks off the festivities in October with Brick or Treat and a spirted lineup of LEGO festivities. The kid-friendly Halloween event will feature brand-new themed entertainment, more candy than ever before and ghoulish treats. In honor of LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel opening in spring 2020, kids (ages 2-12) who come dressed as pirates for the first weekend of Brick or Treat will receive a complimentary ticket to visit the theme park before the end of year.
Brick or Treat activities include trick or treating along a LEGO trail complete with lightly frightful character interactions, larger-than-life LEGO builds and meet-and-greet opportunities with seven event exclusive LEGO characters. Joining the spooky squad this year is LEGO Scarecrow inside DUPLO Valley. Guests can sip in style with an event-themed Coca-Cola Freestyle collector’s cup, indulge in Granny’s Apples Fries with Pumpkin flavored ice cream and nibble on a variety of Halloween-themed snacks. Experience the tale of Captain Dreadbeard’s adventure to defeat the Imperial Navy during a unique fireworks spectacular, A Tale of Pirates’ Cove, each night of the event.
Brick Dash 5K returns this year during Brick or Treat on October 12. Runners are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes to race and raise money for Merlin’s Magic Wand, benefitting children facing challenges due to serious illness, disability or adversity. Race day registration and Brick or Treat ticket packages can be found at www.legoland.com/special-events.
The fun continues on November 29 through December 31 with Holidays Presented by Hallmark Channel featuring a combination of seasonal shows, treats and twinkling lights. Guests visiting can dance, sing-along and deck the halls with two interactive shows. Go on a journey inside Santa’s workshop with his elves in a family-friendly grooving musical during Holly Jolly Jubilee and enjoy interactive lights, music, and snow at Rockin’ Around, a 30-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree spectacular. Adding to the merriment, meet LEGO Santa and Toy Soldier while creating memories with giant holiday-themed LEGO builds.
On Brick or Treat event nights and from December 26 – 31 during Kids’ New Year’s Party, the skies will light up with a fireworks show designed to be viewed with complimentary LEGO glasses that make it appear as if thousands of LEGO bricks are exploding in the sky.
Guests can end their day of theme park thrills at the ultimate slumber party inside a cove themed to the season at LEGOLAND Beach Retreat. Vacation packages are available during each event and include in-room holiday theming, dinner, surprise treats for the kids and more.
These can’t-miss annual events are included with theme park admission and select annual passes – now available with monthly pay. For as low as 10 dollars a month1, guests can purchase an Awesomer Annual Pass and enjoy seasonal events including Brick or Treat and Holidays with no block out dates, year-long access to LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s theme park and water park and complimentary standard parking. Plus, add to the awesome with unlimited access to SEA LIFE Aquarium, Madame Tussauds and LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta.
SOURCE: LEGOLAND Florida Resort press release.
