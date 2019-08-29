LEGOLAND Florida Resort Offering Free Tickets for First Responders
Entertainment Donald Wood August 29, 2019
The LEGOLAND Florida Resort is giving back to real-life heroes who keep our communities safe by offering free single-day theme park admission for the entire month of September.
As part of the celebration for the opening of the all-new THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD, first responders will also be eligible to purchase general admission tickets for up to four guests at a 50-percent discount.
The free-admission promotion for first responders includes eligible positions such as firefighters; EMT/EMS employees; police and sheriff’s officers; highway patrol officers; corrections officers; fish and wildlife field officers; forest service rangers; national park service officers; Homeland Security and TSA agents; and environmental protection officers.
For eligible personnel to receive the complimentary and discounted tickets, they must visit the LEGOLAND Florida ticket windows on the day of their visit and present an employee ID or professional organization membership card.
This offer is not available with any other offers, online, by telephone or through ticket resellers, and is valid through September 30. Guests may upgrade to include the LEGOLAND Water Park for just $25 per person.
