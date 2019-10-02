LEGOLAND New York Resort to Open July 4, 2020
Entertainment Donald Wood October 02, 2019
Officials from the LEGOLAND New York Resort announced Wednesday that its grand opening celebration would be held on July 4, 2020.
When it opens to the public, the New York theme park will be the largest LEGOLAND facility Merlin Entertainments has ever built, with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across seven themed lands set on 150 acres of property.
LEGOLAND officials also announced that its three tiers of Annual Passes are on sale starting at $119.99, along with single-day tickets starting as low as $62.99. Tickets are available for purchase on the official website of LEGOLAND New York.
“Our Park is in high gear and we're on track for opening,” LEGOLAND New York’s John Ussher said in a statement. “Buildings are going up, concrete is being poured and construction is buzzing across our site.”
“Ride components, such as the track for our Dragon coaster, are arriving in Goshen to be installed. Our LEGO models – more than 15,000 of them – are being shipped to our site from Merlin Magic Making workshops all over the world,” Ussher continued. “This is truly a global effort, with thousands of people working together to build the ultimate LEGO theme park destination here in the Hudson Valley.”
Details about Grand Opening celebrations will be announced in 2020, but company officials assured travelers the spectacle would be a “once-in-a-lifetime event” that families of all ages can enjoy.
LEGOLAND New York Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman went on to say, “kids can celebrate their own independence by riding their first roller coaster, the Dragon, or driving their first car at LEGOLAND Driving School. We're thrilled to invite families across the northeast, the country and the world to make our theme park a tradition for summer fun.”
