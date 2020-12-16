Legoland Plans 2021 Expansion With New Rides
Lacey Pfalz December 16, 2020
The Legoland theme park in Florida recently filed plans for an expansion in 2021, including at least six new rides and attractions.
According to ABC News, the plans themselves show an expansion of at least 4.5 acres. More complete details will be revealed in 2021, the park’s tenth anniversary, according to Legoland Florida spokesperson Kelly Hornick.
The park, located near Winter Haven, Florida, has expanded significantly over its ten years of operations. In 2015, it opened its first hotel.
In 2017, it added the Legoland Beach Retreat, an off-site beachfront resort. The Pirate Island Hotel opened just this year in April.
Legoland Florida closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since opened in June with limited capacity and safety measures in place.
Legoland currently has seven other theme parks around the world in some of the most popular destinations, such as Germany, Japan and California.
