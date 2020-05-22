LEGOLAND Florida Resort Will Reopen to Guests June 1
LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Waterpark and the all-new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will open with enhanced health and safety protocols in place on June 1.
“As part of Merlin Entertainments, our leaders across the globe have been sharing best practices daily, and we’ve been able to apply what we’ve learned from other successful Merlin attraction reopenings to be confident with our Resort’s reopening plan. In addition, we have also sought guidance from our partners at AdventHealth,” said General Manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Rex Jackson. “We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening LEGOLAND Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again.”
The reopening of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and its extensive new measures concerning the health of employees and guests, has been approved by the Polk County Commission and Winter Haven Mayor Bradley T. Dantzler and fully complies with Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 2020-123.
It’s highly suggested that guests should plan their visits in advance - including purchasing advance tickets, reviewing new procedures and downloading the resort’s mobile app. Some measures guests should be aware of for visiting the parks include:
—The resort will operate at only 50 percent of its capacity.
—Guests driving to the park should always leave one parking space in between cars.
—Cash will not be accepted on property; guests should pay using only credit or debit cards.
—All employees and guests will be required to partake in noninvasive temperature checks. Should one person in your party have a temperature of 100.4 F or higher, no one in your party will be admitted.
—Complimentary masks will be given and highly encouraged to be worn - to all guests over the age of three.
—Increased cleaning and sanitization processes will take place throughout the day, especially for high-frequency touchpoints (i.e. door handles, ride restraints, service counters).
—Social distancing markers have been placed throughout the park compatible with the resort’s theme.
—Not all attractions will be open including character meet and greets - since they cannot comply with physical distancing measures.
—The resort will see abbreviated park operating hours, with LEGOLAND Theme Park open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and LEGOLAND Waterpark open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Through the park’s mobile app, guests can view locations of the 200+ hand sanitizing stations that have been installed. LEGOLAND Florida is also working on a virtual queue system that will be rolled out to its mobile app in the coming weeks.
Guests can review all new protocols and procedures on LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s website.
