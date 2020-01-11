Last updated: 12:33 PM ET, Sat January 11 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Helps Saves Cruise Tourist Lost at Sea

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli January 11, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo via Walt Disney Television / flickr)

Call it ironic, or call it life imitating art, but Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio – whose character dies at the end of the blockbuster 1997 film “Titanic” – helped save the life of a man who fell overboard from another ship in the Caribbean.

According to several media outlets, including People magazine, DiCaprio was traveling with his girlfriend and several friends near St. Barts on a rented boat when an emergency call came in. A man had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

You May Also Like

Multi-generational family group playing in the surf. gallery icon 25 Family Fun Destinations for 2020

Bangkok, Thailand 2020's Top Trending Destinations for Travelers Destination & Tourism

Man looking at his computer, holding mug (Photo via Deagreez / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Google Enhances Travel Website With New Tools Travel Technology

International flight landing in Los Angeles gallery icon 16 Reasons Now is the Best Time to Book Spring Break Travel

Boeing 737 MAX Could Boeing’s Latest Move Signal the End of 737... Airlines & Airports

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively. The man had been treading water for 11 hours. The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

DiCaprio’s rented boat was literally in the right place at the right time – it was the only vessel searching in the area where the man had drifted. The man was spotted and rescued in rough water, about an hour before the sun set and a heavy rainstorm set in.

The incident happened on Dec. 30.

Days later, he was back in the U.S. to attend the Golden Globe awards celebration. Though he did not win for being nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” his co-star, Brad Pitt, won for best-supporting actor.

Pitt then cracked a memorable line when he honored DiCaprio in his acceptance speech and quipped “I would have shared the raft,” drawing big laughs for the reference to DiCaprio’s character in “Titanic” who dies when he does not get on the door, or “raft,” that Kate Winslet’s character Rose uses to survive as the ship sinks.

For more Entertainment News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Disney, California, theme park

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival to Create a...

Deadline Nears to Apply for the 2020 World Travel Championship

Universal Orlando Announces Concert Headliners for Mardi Gras Celebration

LISTEN: Cruise Advice for Wave Season, Top Trending Stories and More on TravelPulse Podcast

Disneyland Offering Discounts at Theme Parks and Hotels

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS