LISTEN: Hurricane Dorian, Dominican Republic and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Travel expert Mark Murphy is back with a brand new episode of the TravelPulse Podcast just in time for the long Labor Day weekend.
This week, the TravelPulse founder discusses Hurricane Dorian's impact on travel and how travelers can protect their investment.
"If you talk to a good travel agent, they are going to make sure that you get insurance so that if something like this happens you have nothing to worry about. You don't have to worry about change fees, etc," said Murphy before diving into the latest on the Dominican Republic.
"I think it's unfortunate but you aren't going to see things return to normal for a long time in the DR and not because it's not an amazing destination. The thing that's going to hold it up, in my opinion, is that the media has moved on to the next thing," he added. "When will the numbers come back? The key is going to be airlift. Airlines will quickly pull seats out of a destination that's seeing a slack in demand. That's what's happened in the DR. Unfortunately, they've kept the remaining seats at a very high premium."
Other topics include Americans lying about Wi-Fi access while on vacation and Disney Cruise Line's plans for a fifth ship.
"I have been on Disney ships. They are fantastic and the craziest thing is you can go just as an adult and you can have an amazing time. The entertainment is just unbelievable. I can't say that about a lot of other ships that I've been on. It's probably the best entertainment at sea that I've ever seen," said Murphy.
For more travel insight and tips, listen to episode 51 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
