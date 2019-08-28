Tropical Storm Dorian Impacting Travel, Could Make Landfall in Florida as Hurricane
As Tropical Storm Dorian continues to gain strength, it is expected to make landfall in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday before forming into a hurricane and possibly hitting Florida this weekend.
According to NBC News, the National Hurricane Center revealed Dorian was moving at 13 miles per hour Wednesday morning and was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour as it passed St. Croix.
While Tropical Storm Dorian will weaken at it passes over the Caribbean islands, it will once again build strength later in the week as it heads toward Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and southern Florida.
5AM track for Dorian brings it to our coast as a Cat 2 hurricane. pic.twitter.com/6jaathOhHz— Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 28, 2019
Hurricane watches have been posted for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, while additional tropical storm warnings are in effect for the British Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.
Forecasters are calling for Dorian to reach wind speeds of about 100 miles per hour when the storm reaches full size and rainfall totals in some areas to reach 4-to-8 inches, with up to 10 inches in isolated regions.
NEW - With the 5 AM advisory, @NWSNHC now expects #Dorian to be a category 2 hurricane as it makes landfall this weekend pic.twitter.com/8jeiFYRpYF— Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) August 28, 2019
We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019
As a result, several top airlines in the United States and the Caribbean have issued travel advisories and are now waiving change fees, including American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
Travelers scheduled to fly through impacted airports will be able to reschedule their flights without being charged. Airports are asking passengers to call their airline before heading to the facilities to make sure their flights aren’t delayed or canceled.
In addition, Cruise Critic is also reporting that several itineraries for ships sailing the Caribbean have been altered and Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, was closed ahead of Dorian’s arrival.
The cruise line’s impacted by the storm’s projected path include Carnival Cruise Line (two ships), Disney Cruise Line (one ship) and Royal Caribbean (five ships).
