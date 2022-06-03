Mad Apple Cirque Show Showcases New Fun in Las Vegas
Entertainment Taylor Beckett June 03, 2022
The entertainment capital of the world has a great deal to offer tourists.
The latest is a new show packed with fun from beginning to end. Fresh off its inaugural show on May 26, 2022, Mad Apple has become the newest edition to the Cirque Du Soleil family of shows offered in Las Vegas.
Below you can read about the show highlights, The Nomad Hotel, which is conveniently located right next door to the Mad Apple theater, new and popular dining options at MGM Grand, as well as the Silk Sonic show that is currently playing at the Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas.
Mad Apple, the Latest Show In Las Vegas
Whether you are a Cirque Du Soleil veteran or you would be a first-time viewer of the Cirque shows, Mad Apple has put together a performance that will impress.
The most notable feature of the new show is its entertainment variety. Unlike the traditional Cirque shows, Mad Apple features stand-up comedians, rappers, magicians, professional singers and dancers as well as its famous aerial acrobatics, all within the same show.
Though the show is packed with so many different types of acts, no scene felt out of place.
The show flows seamlessly from one performer to the next and is able to satisfy the entertainment needs of everyone in your party! Another unique part about the show is the stage and theater design that lets you experience more of the event area than just your assigned seat. Before the show even starts, you can meet the bartender stageside for a drink right before taking your seat. Once the show begins, a custom-fitted stage extension is dropped from the ceiling and fitted over the former bar.
New and Popular Dining in Las Vegas
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen
Opening in June of 2022 at the MGM Grand Hotel is Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. This restaurant from the Jonas Brothers’ family is set to open its first location on the west coast. After successfully launching their first location in the small town of Belmont, North Carolina, the Jonases have selected Las Vegas for their next dining venue.
With both public and private dining options, Nellie’s will be able to host both casual walk-in diners as well as those planning to enjoy a southern meal without any neighbors nearby. When the restaurant first opens in June, dining will be available for both lunch and dinner. The Jonas family hopes to have breakfast and brunch also available by the end of fall.
Morimoto
If you happen to find yourself in the MGM Grand before Nellie’s Kitchen is officially open, you are lucky enough to be within walking distance of Morimoto, which happens to be a very popular dining option at the resort. Pictured above you can see the large variety of delicately crafted sushi prepared by the restaurant.
In addition to the Instagram-worthy sushi and dishes inspired by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, you will also find the restaurant covered in exotic photographs that create a one-of-a-kind Japanese dining experience.
Silk Sonic Show
If you are looking to pack as many shows and concerts into your next trip to Las Vegas, make sure to add Silk Sonic to your itinerary. This performance duet by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will keep you in a grooving mood for the entire trip. After the show, don’t forget to enjoy the Silk Sonic after party located directly across the casino floor from the Dolby Live Arena. Your ticket to the show will give you access to the afterparty event.
Notes about the show: no phones, photography or video allowed. When you enter the Dolby Live arena, your phone will be placed in a locked container that you will not be able to unlock or access until after the show. This event is not child friendly due to the language used by the performers.
Where to Stay in Las Vegas
The NoMad Hotel is an upscale hotel located right across the street from the New York-New York Theater and Box Office.
Positioned on the top four floors of the Park MGM, the Nomad Hotel opened in late 2018 and remains one of the newest hotel offerings on the strip. If you are looking for a lodging option that gives you that luxury New York feel without the square footage restraints, this is the hotel to stay at.
Not only are the rooms upscale but so are the amenities. Pictured above you can see the NoMad Pool located in the bottom right-hand corner. Though the pool is also attached to the park MGM like the three other pictured, the NoMad pool is elevated four stories above ground and is exclusively available to NoMad guests.
If you prefer to enjoy the water indoors and limit your time in the sun, NoMad also offers an in-room tub that is separate from the shower area. Though no poolside service is available in-suite, room service is only a phone call away.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts’ New Loyalty Program Opens Up a World of Possibilities
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Entertainment News
More by Taylor Beckett
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS