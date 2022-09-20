MagicBand+ to Debut at Disneyland Resort This Fall
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz September 20, 2022
Disneyland Resort will debut the hands-free MagicBand+ technology to its park this fall after a successful launch this summer at Walt Disney World Resort.
MagicBand+ is a wearable device that guests can use as a park ticket or Magic Key pass, link photos taken by a Disney PhotoPass photographer, check in at Lightning Lane entrances and more.
It’s also reactive according to what experiences the wearer is enjoying, whether it be the “Fantasmic!” show at Disneyland or during the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters quest, where it becomes a handy guide. Colorful displays and vibrations are attuned to several different experiences.
The band is rechargeable, size adjustable and waterproof. It can be customized with vibration and motion recognition settings. Wearers pair the band to their smartphone through the Disneyland app and can use that to connect the app to connect the band to their tickets and to customize its settings.
The MagicBand+ will eventually offer more features than these; all features are customized to Disneyland Resort.
